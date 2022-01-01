Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 381.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGC opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.