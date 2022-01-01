Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report $127.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.00 million and the highest is $132.48 million. Invitae reported sales of $100.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 2,808,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,147. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $60.25.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

