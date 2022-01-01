Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the stock might be on the path to recovery, backed by unit expansion efforts, menu innovation and robust loyalty program. From the start of the year to Sep 30, 2021, the company opened 1,243 gross new stores. In third-quarter 2021, KFC reported solid sales concerning menu offerings such as Juicy Whole Chicken and Angus Beef Burger. However, in the third quarter, the company’s operations were negatively impacted by the Delta variant outbreak in China. Major cities faced the brunt of lockdowns, leading to fewer social activities, substantially lower travel volume and canceled holiday trips. Of late, earnings estimates for current year and next year have remained stable. High costs remain a concern.”

YUMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.10.

YUMC opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $71,686,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $65,811,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

