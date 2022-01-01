YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Lessened by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. YETI accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in YETI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in YETI by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in YETI by 125.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $82.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

