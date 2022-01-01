Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

