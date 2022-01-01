Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.22.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
