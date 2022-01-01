Xponance Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fastenal by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,120 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.