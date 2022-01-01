Xponance Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

NYSE DFS opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.