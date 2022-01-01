Xponance Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $381.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of -88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

