Xponance Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $142.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

