Xponance Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP opened at $87.06 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

