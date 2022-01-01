WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 5.8%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 6,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,581,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

WW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth about $4,791,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth about $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

