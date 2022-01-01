WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181 ($15.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.07) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($18.28) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital raised WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.47) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,119.50 ($15.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 748.65 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,142.50 ($15.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,083.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,013.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

