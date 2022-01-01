Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Workday by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,474,000 after buying an additional 339,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,016,000 after buying an additional 318,066 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $273.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,035.67, a PEG ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

