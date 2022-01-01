WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 207,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 492,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

