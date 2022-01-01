WINkLink (WIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $332.00 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $437.66 million and $332.00 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.27 or 0.07840188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.53 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007811 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.