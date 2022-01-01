Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $66,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $234.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

