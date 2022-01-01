Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

