Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,222 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $17,528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
