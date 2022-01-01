Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,222 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $17,528,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

