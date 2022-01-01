White Pine Investment CO Sells 146 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.