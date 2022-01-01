White Pine Investment CO Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.87 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

