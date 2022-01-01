WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,019.14 ($27.14).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMWH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.52) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.73) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.31) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($21.02) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,303 ($17.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,064 ($27.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,593.79.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.44), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($667,869.23). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.59) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,485.41).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

