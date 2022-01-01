WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $4.86 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $20.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

