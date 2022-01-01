Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,879,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494,973 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $876,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

