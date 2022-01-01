Welch Group LLC Sells 9,178 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $39,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,335,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

