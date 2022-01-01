Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Reliant Bancorp worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $35.50 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.