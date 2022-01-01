Welch Group LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

