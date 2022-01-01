Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFRD. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WFRD stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,465,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Weatherford International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after buying an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $30,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.