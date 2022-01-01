Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $372.60 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.03 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.