Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 1,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 596,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

