Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 1,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 596,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
