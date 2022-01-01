Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,096.48

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,096.48 ($14.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,085 ($14.59). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.79), with a volume of 5,084 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Water Intelligence in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) target price for the company.

Get Water Intelligence alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,122.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,098.32. The company has a market cap of £214.07 million and a P/E ratio of 58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.86), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($793,117.35).

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.