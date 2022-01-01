W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.85% of W.W. Grainger worth $171,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

NYSE:GWW opened at $518.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.