Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $34,764,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $207.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $143.10 and a one year high of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

