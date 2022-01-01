Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post $36.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.30 million to $36.35 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $124.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.96 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.36 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $2,061,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $3,086,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vtex stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $33.36.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

