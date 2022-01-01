Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Up 8.2%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 36,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,475,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $83,358,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 30.2% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,979 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vroom by 162.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

