Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $839.54 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $839.54 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

