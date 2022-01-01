Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Boosted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 975,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vodafone Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

