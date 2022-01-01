VITE Price Hits $0.0821 on Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,835,940 coins and its circulating supply is 497,264,829 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

