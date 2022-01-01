Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Vinci stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,038. Vinci has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

