Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 765 ($10.28). Approximately 35,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 185,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 757 ($10.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 254.51 and a quick ratio of 254.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 717.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.