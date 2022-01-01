Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.96% of AAR worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

