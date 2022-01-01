Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 227,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 47,229 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPN opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

