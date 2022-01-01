Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.30 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of CNO Financial Group worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

