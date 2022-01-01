Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 408,770 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Kinross Gold worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $60,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

KGC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.