Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,710 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $139.23 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

