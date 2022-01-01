Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 232,965 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

SBRA opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

