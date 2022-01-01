Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.44.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
VSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. 1,367,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.97.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.