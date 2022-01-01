Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

VSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. 1,367,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.97.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

