Vexanium (VEX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.15 Million

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Vexanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vexanium has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $277,070.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.93 or 0.07882789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.06 or 0.99951316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Vexanium Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Vexanium Coin Trading

