Vesper (VSP) Market Cap Reaches $20.88 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Vesper has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $689,212.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.46 or 0.07829744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.14 or 0.99931550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,552 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

