Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 12.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $201.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

