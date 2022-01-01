Versor Investments LP Makes New $353,000 Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LendingTree by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $122.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.63.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

